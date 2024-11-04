Bagheera India Box Office Collections 1st Weekend: Srii Murali's action-drama emerges a HIT, shows strong trends after slow start; grosses Rs 16 crore in India

Srii Murali and Rukmini Vasanth starrer Bagheera is running successfully at the box office. The action-drama directed by Dr Suri has shown an encouraging trend after taking a low start.

Bagheera Emerges A Hit In Opening Weekend; Grosses Rs 16 crore In India

Though the Pan-India movie written by Prashanth Neel opened low by grossing Rs 3.30 crore in India; it managed to receive positive word-of-mouth from the audience. The favourable reception helped it to show a phenomenal trend and attain the HIT status in its opening weekend itself.

The movie raked over Rs 4.05 crore on its second day, followed by Rs 4.35 crore on the third day, which is its biggest day at the box office till now. Bagheera ended its extended opening weekend by grossing Rs 4.25 crore on Sunday. The total cume of Bagheera in its opening weekend stands at Rs 15.95 crore gross in India.

Bagheera Acts As A Sigh Of Relief For Kannada Film Industry

The Srii Murali film acts as a perfect Diwali release for Kannada film industry as it brought the glory back to the industry after disappointing box office results of Martin and other underperformers.

Bagheera is doing very well at the ticket window. The movie is expected to hold well on the weekdays too. Its performance in the coming weeks will determine how far it can go from here on. Bankrolled by Hombale Films, Bagheera has potential to emerge a Superhit at the box office.

Advertisement

The Day Wise India Gross Box Office Collections Of Bagheera Are As Follows:

Day India Gross Collection 1 Rs 3.30 crore 2 Rs 4.05 crore 3 Rs 4.35 crore 4 Rs 4.25 crore Total Rs 15.95 crore

About Bagheera

Bagheera is a vigilante action-drama directed by Dr Suri and starring Srii Murali and Rukmini Vasanth among others. It revolves around Vedanth (Srii Murali), who passionately dreams of becoming a real-life superhero who can fight for justice and, stand for the right and against the wrong.

Bagheera In Theatres

Bagheera plays at a theatre near you now. You can book your tickets for the movie from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theatres. If you have watched Bagheera, how did you find it to be?

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the box office of Bagheera.

ALSO READ: Lucky Baskhar Extended Weekend Worldwide Box Office: Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary led crime-drama packs a staggering Rs 46 crore 4-day cume