Bagheera Day 1 Box Office India: Srii Murali's action-drama takes a low start; Will favourable word of mouth help make up for it?

Kannada Pan-India film Bagheera, directed by Dr Suri and starring Srii Murali, Rukmini Vasanth and others, took a low start at the box office on its opening day. It managed to gross just Rs 2 crore in India. Despite having Prashanth Neel as one of the writers, it could not generate the kind of buzz that it would have liked. What's good about Bagheera is that the word of mouth is positive and that should result in a boost in the collections.

Bagheera is a big film with a heavy production cost. Along with growing trajectory over the Diwali holidays, the movie has to also sustain after the holidays get over to reach a respectable final total. Earlier in the month, the heavily trolled Martin took an all India start of around Rs 6.75 crore and here, a similar budgeted movie is doing a quarter of its business on the opening day.

The Day Wise Gross India Business Of Bagheera Is As Under

Day India Gross Collections Thursday Rs 1.50 crore* Total Rs 1.50 crore

About Bagheera

Bagheera is a vigilante action-drama directed by Dr Suri and starring Srii Murali and Rukmini Vasanth among others.

Bagheera In Theatres

Bagheera plays at a theatre near you now. You can book your tickets for the movie from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theatres. If you have watched Bagheera, how did you find it to be?

