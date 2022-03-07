The Batman opening weekend box office in India; Third-best opening for DC
The Batman begins with Rs. 26 crores ($3.45 million) approx at the Indian box office during its opening weekend. The seventh movie iteration of the caped crusader headlined by Robert Pattinson took the third-best start for a DC comics movie in India behind Batman v Superman (Rs. 35.80 crores) and Aquaman (Rs. 30.10 crores).
The film performed best in five-six metro cities and a few other major cities like Chandigarh. Even in there, it was the premium format like IMAX that had the best occupancies, with large screen format making around 20 per cent of the all India collections from just 20 odd sites. It's trending during the weekend was fair with around 30 per cent growth coming on Saturday and remaining flat on Sunday. The numbers could have been better though as these are the level of collections that was acceptable for a big superhero movie ten years back, today a Batman movie should really open around Rs. 50 crores.
The box office collections of The Batman at the Indian box office are as follows:
Previews - Rs. 1 crore
Friday - Rs. 7 crores
Saturday - Rs. 9 crores
Sunday - Rs. 9.25 crores
Total - Rs. 26.25 crores
The Batman performed best in the West, with a $133 million opening weekend in North America and $52 million-plus in Europe led by $18 million in the United Kingdom. The numbers in the West are comparable to Captain Marvel, which opened with $153 million in North America and $62 million in Europe. The performance in Asia was quite ordinary, with a mere $16 million bow, just one-fourth of the Marvel female superhero. India was relatively better than its Asian counterparts though, being a little over half of Captain Marvel.
