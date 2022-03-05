The Batman First day box office in India, Opens less than The Dark Knight Rises
The Batman had a decent first day in India as it grossed Rs. 7 crores approx on Friday which is the third-best start for a Hollywood movie in recent times behind Spider-man: No Way Home and Eternals. There were early screenings held on Thursday exclusively at IMAX sites, which added another Rs. 90-100 lacs for a total of Rs. 7.90 crores approx.
The opening day numbers in isolation are quite reasonable but they are less than what The Dark Knight Rises (Rs. 7.25 crores, inflation-adjusted Rs. 11.50 crores) did back in 2012, which was the third-biggest opening for a Hollywood movie at that time. In contrast, The Batman sits outside the top thirty today. Batman is generally considered the biggest property from DC and an opening day of Rs. 10 crores plus should have been a good start. Not only did it fall short of that, it was also less than the 2017 release Aquaman (Rs. 9.57 crores including previews).
The opening days of Batman movies in India are as follows:
The Batman (2022) - Rs. 7 crores approx
Joker (2019) - Rs. 6.21 crores (Holiday)
Justice League (2017) - Rs. 7.71 crores
Batman v Superman (2016) - Rs. 10.94 crores (Holiday)
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) - Rs. 7.25 crores
Marvel has had huge growth in the last few years in India but DC seems to be stagnant. The audience of DC is still limited in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, etc and that is where The Batman performed best, with the above-mentioned five cities making over 40 per cent of all India collections. The initial word of mouth is positive and it can hope for good legs, something like Joker in 2019 which opened to Rs. 6.20 crores but went on to gross Rs. 84 crores, entering the top fifteen Hollywood movies in India.
