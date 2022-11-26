Big day for Hindi Film Industry as Drishyam 2 & Bhediya headed for Rs 25 crore at the box office

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya is showing good gains at the Box Office on Saturday, as early trends indicate a consolidated growth of approx. 37 to 40 percent on the second day. According to trends till 6.30 pm, the Amar Kaushik directorial is headed towards the second day in the range of Rs 9.35 to 10.35 crore. With this, the two-day total of Bhediya stands in the vicinity of Rs 17 crore.

Till 3 pm, the business in the three national chains was up by 56 percent and the final gains in the chains are expected to be 40 to 45 percent. On Friday, the three chains had clocked Rs 3.60 crore and this number has been breached by 5.30 pm on Saturday. At 6.30 pm, the chain total is Rs 3.80 crore and the closing will be around the Rs 5 crore mark. The day two jump is a breather for the film, as the Saturday jumps had died for most of the films in the post-pandemic world, but it’s now crucial for Bhediya to consolidate this with another bump on Sunday and then record Monday in the same range as Friday. Bhediya is headed for a weekend in the range of Rs 27 crore, and the trend from Monday will decide where it can head in the long run.

Drishyam 2 Saturday Business

The Ajay Devgn-fronted Drishyam is on a dream run at the box office as the film has gone up by around 100 percent on the second Saturday as per early trends. From the multiplexes to the single screens, Drishyam has got big gains in numbers, as estimates indicate numbers in the range of Rs 14 crore for this thriller. The 9-day total collection of Drishyam 2 falls in the range of Rs 125 crore, and the film is looking to zoom into the Rs 150 crore club by Tuesday at worst. The film is already a super hit and is set to be a blockbuster by the end of its run. The film was literally on fire across the board, facing capacity issues too at some circults.

It was a good Saturday for the Hindi film industry, as without any holidays, two films have collectively gone beyond the Rs 25 crore mark. The combined Saturday of these two films on a non-holiday is higher than the combined total of what the films did on Post Diwali day, which is considered to be the best day for the film business. Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai too clocked good occupancy on limited shows on it's third Saturday, though the numbers are on the lower side. The slice-of-life drama is looking to collect around the 50 lakh mark on Saturday in the limited shows that it has retained. On the occupancy front, the film has scored around 40 percent occupancy throughout the day.

Note: These are numbers based on trends till evening shows and we will put out the final estimates by night