Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, has performed well at the box office. The movie is near its theatrical end, on the course of wrapping up under the Rs 245 crore mark in India.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 holds well; adds Rs 10 crore in 4th week

The Anees Bazmee-directed movie emerged as a Superhit venture at the box office thanks to its solid hold in a clash scenario. The horror-comedy did very well and grossed over Rs 200 crore in its 10 days of release. However, it had a relatively lower start than Singham Again but managed to pick up from 2nd weekend onwards. Further, it overtook its rival release in 3rd week by continuously showing better trends.

The movie raked over Rs 10.5 crore net in its 4th week, where Rs 6.8 crore came from the weekend while the weekdays gave a sum of Rs 3.7 crore. It fetched around Rs 90 lakh today on Day 28.

The total cume of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in 4 weeks reached Rs 238.75 crore net at the Indian box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 targeting a finish under Rs 245 crore mark in India

Bankrolled by T-Series Films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the sixth clean Hit movie of Kartik Aaryan's career. It will hold significant importance for the production banner and the actor himself, as this is an incredible feat to achieve in such a head-to-head clash.

The horror-comedy has sold around 26K tickets for Cinema Lovers Day (November 29) in PVR Inox. It is expected to lure a decent crowd on this occasion as well. Further, it has a couple of more days to stick to the theaters until the release of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 on December 5. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is targeting an end in the vicinity of Rs 243 crore to Rs 245 crore net in India.

Week-Wise India's Net Box Office Collections Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 So Far:

Week Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 148.75 crore Week 2 Rs 56.50 crore Week 3 Rs 23.00 crore Week 4 Rs 10.50 crore Total Rs 238.75 crore net in 28 days

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

