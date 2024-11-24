Diwali 2024 releases are in their last legs at the box office. Both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are ending their theatrical run in a similar range; however, the final verdict will vary depending on their respective production costs.

Singham Again collects Rs 4 crore in 4th weekend; Heading for a finish under Rs 245 crore

Opened to a phenomenal weekend of Rs 111 crore, the Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty movie ended its first week at an impressive Rs 163.75 crore. Further, it scored Rs 47.75 crore in the second week followed by Rs 16.10 crore in the third week.

The cop action-drama entered its fourth weekend by minting Rs 80 lakh on Day 22. It recorded a jump of 81% on Day 23, when it collected around Rs 1.45 crore net, followed by another jump of 18% on Day 24. The movie ended its fourth weekend by clocking Rs 3.95 crore net, and it earned Rs 1.7 crore today (4th Sunday).

The total cume of Singham Again currently stands at Rs 231.55 crore net at the Indian box office. It is set to end its theatrical run in the next couple of weeks, marching towards its finish in the vicinity of Rs 238 crore to Rs 242 crore net finish in India.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 overtakes Singham Again; Mints Rs 6.8 crore in 4th weekend

The Kartik Aaryan-Anees Bazmee movie continues to smash the box office. The horror-comedy has shown a phenomenal hold and successfully overtook its rival release, Singham Again, in India.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 collected Rs 148.75 crore in its opening week, followed by an impressive second week of Rs 56.50 crore and a third week of Rs 23 crore. Further, it marched into the fourth week by minting Rs 1.30 crore on Day 22, Rs 2.50 crore on Day 23, and Rs 3 crore on Day 24. It added Rs 6.80 crore in its fourth weekend and took the final cume to Rs 235 crore net at the Indian box office.

With such a stronghold, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 remained the top pick among all movies currently playing in cinemas. It will continue to attract the audience for a couple of weeks until the arrival of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 and will end its theatrical run around Rs 245 crore net in India.

Week-Wise Net India Collections Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again

Week Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Singham Again Week 1 Rs 148.75 crore Rs 163.75 crore Week 2 Rs 56.50 crore Rs 47.75 crore Week 3 Rs 23 crore Rs 16.10 crore 4th Friday Rs 1.30 crore Rs 0.80 crore 4th Saturday Rs 2.50 crore Rs 1.45 crore 4th Sunday Rs 3 crore Rs 1.70 crore Total Net Rs 235 crore Rs 231.55 crore

Watch Trailers Of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

