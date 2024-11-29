Singham Again Box Office Collections Week 4: Ajay Devgn's cop action drama trends decently; Nets Rs 233 crore in 28 days

Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jacky Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, is near its end at the box office.

Singham Again nets Rs 6.35 crore in 4th week; Cume nears Rs 235 crore mark

Bankrolled by Jio Studios, the mass cop action-drama Singham Again added Rs 6.35 crore to the tally in Week 4. Of these, Rs 3.95 crore came from the weekend, while it netted Rs 2.40 crore on weekdays by minting Rs 60 lakh daily.

The movie had a phenomenal first week of Rs 163.75 crore. It performed well and added Rs 47.75 crore and Rs 16.10 crore in Week 2 and 3, respectively. The total cume of Singham Again currently stands at Rs 233.95 crore net at the Indian box office.

Singham Again eyeing its theatrical end under Rs 240 crore

The Diwali release faced a major clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, due to which it faced a significant dent in its business. The heavy-budget movie was on the higher side till the first week; however, it took a backseat from 2nd weekend onwards.

Singham Again is expected to enjoy the benefit of Cinema Lovers Day on Friday (November 29), making the tickets available at subsidized rates of Rs 99 per admission. It has sold around 17K tickets in PVR Inox in advance for this occasion. The movie has some more days to stick at the cinemas until Pushpa 2 arrives. The cop actioner is eyeing an end at the Indian box office near Rs 237 to Rs 240 crore.

Week-Wise India's Net Box Office Collections Of Singham Again So Far:

Week Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 163.75 crore Week 2 Rs 47.75 crore Week 3 Rs 16.10 crore Week 4 Rs 6.35 crore Total Rs 233.95 crore net in 28 days

