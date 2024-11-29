The Cinema Lovers Day is here, wherein the exhibitors all across the board are inviting the audience to experience their favourite films on the big screen for a nominal sum of Rs 99. Contrary to the movement in sales in the earlier period, the pre-sales of feature films of Cinema Lovers Day in 2024 is lukewarm, and this is probably due to lack of exciting fresh content on the big screen. Leading from the front is the Disney animated film, Moana 2, which has sold around 45,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – where the former is leading with 35,000 tickets.

The second best pick for the audience is the Vikrant Massey-led The Sabarmati Report (3rd Friday), which has clocked advance booking of 39,000 tickets in the national multiplex chains. Following The Sabarmati Report is the Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (5th Friday), which has recorded a pre-sale of 35,000 tickets, with PVRInox contributing 28,000 tickets. The Rohit Shetty cop universe film, Singham Again (5th Friday), led by Ajay Devgn is also seeing some movement on Cinema Lovers Day as the pre-sales for 5th Friday are around the 26,000 mark, wherein Cinepolis has clocked an advance of 6000 tickets.

Overall, the four major releases of the week have sold approximately 1.45 lakh tickets for the Cinema Lovers Day, and taking the left over releases into account, the all India sale for the prestigious day is around the 1.50 lakh mark. This is lower than the usual average scored by feature films through the previous years, and a prime reason for the same is lack of new releases in the last two weeks.

The Cinema Lovers Day is also not seeing a fresh release, as a film on November 29 would have got the benefit of tickets at Rs 99, as the audience is indeed looking for deals to consume cinema at affordable rates. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

