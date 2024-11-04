Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Opening Weekend Worldwide Box Office: Kartik Aaryan starrer grosses an EXCELLENT Rs 156 crore in just 3 days

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 directed by Anees Bazmee and starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit among others, blew all lids off in its opening weekend at the worldwide box office as it managed a gross total of a staggering Rs 156 crore in just 3 days. The collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have come despite a competitior as big as Singham Again, which also did very well, worldwide.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Grosses A Staggering Rs 156 Crore In 3 Days Worldwide

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 broke into the Rs 100 crore net India club on its third day as it collected exactly Rs 100 crore (Rs 120 crore gross) in 3 days. Internationally, the movie has grossed around USD 4.3 million (Rs 36 crore gross), to bring the cume to Rs 156 crore. The worldwide weekend share of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is close to Rs 70 crore. The weekend collections, both in India and overseas are much-much better than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The growth shows the steady progression in the brand value of the horror-comedy franchise. The hold after the weekend will show whether the appreciation of the movie is similar to its prequels or not.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Has Already Started Churning Profit For Its Makers

Given that the budget of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is not as high as its able competitor Singham Again, and given that it has made a huge recovery from the sale of non-theatrical rights, the producers are already in a profit. It is how well the Kartik Aaryan starrer does in the days to come which will determine the level of profit that the producers earn. Kartik Aaryan with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has proven that he can pull off a branded/franchise film at the box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 In Theatres

