Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again's craze increases, films get late-night shows on public demand

Diwali 2024 saw a box office clash as Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 were released in cinemas. Audiences have watched both the Ajay Devgn-led Cop Universe film and the Kartik Aaryan starrer horror comedy in huge numbers. The craze keeps increasing as late-night shows were added for both movies on public demand.

Today, November 3, Kartik Aaryan shared the information on his Instagram that three extra shows of 1 am, 3 am, and 6 am for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 were added on the demand of the audience. These shows were added at the Maxus Cinemas in Bhayander on November 2. Expressing his feelings about the same, Kartik said, “AUDIENCE IS EVERYTHING.”

Kartik also shared a video of his mother, who was unable to get the tickets for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 amid the current craze. In the clip, the actor’s mom was heard saying that she had been waiting to see such a day.

In the caption, he wrote, “Mummy ko bhi nahi mil rahi tickets (Even mom isn’t getting tickets). So happy to have this problem.” Watch the video here!

Alongside Kartik Aaryan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also features Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee. The story, screenplay, and dialogue are written by Aakash Kaushik. In this sequel to the 2022 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Rooh Baba is facing off against two Manjulikas.

Such late-night shows have also been added for the actioner Singham Again. The film has a connection to Ramayana. Just like Lord Rama did everything to save Mata Sita, Ajay Devgn has to rescue his wife, Avni, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Deepika Padukone has been introduced as Shakti Shetty aka Lady Singham and Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya. Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff are the villains. Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar reprise their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi respectively. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Rohit Shetty.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again hit the big screens on November 1.

