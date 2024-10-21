Bougainvillea Extended Weekend Worldwide Box Office Collections: Amal Neerad's film collects an impressive Rs 26 crore in 4 days despite mixed talk
Bougainvillea directed by Amal Neerad, packed an impressive extended weekend at the box office despite mixed talk. The strong collections can be accredited to the director's brand value.
Bougainvillea emerges a hit despite mixed word of mouth
Bougainvillea should positively hit the Rs 50 crore global mark in its full run
Bougainvillea plays in theatres now
Bougainvillea directed by Amal Neerad and starring Jyothirmayi, Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil and others had a very good extended opening weekend of around Rs 26 crore gross worldwide. The movie's solid collections despite mixed word of mouth can be attributed to the brand value of director Amal Neerad, who has made a bunch of compelling films that have wholeheartedly been accepted by the Mollywood film lovers.
Bougainvillea Has A Very Good Extended Opening Weekend Of Rs 26 Crore; Brand Amal Neerad Strikes Again
Bougainvillea opened to collections of Rs 6.90 crore gross worldwide on Thursday, with Rs 3.70 crore coming from Kerala alone. It saw a slight decline on Friday, grossing Rs 6.35 crore. The movie observed a good surge in collections on Saturday, its biggest theatrical day, where it collected Rs 7.10 crore. The film did well on Sunday and is estimated to have grossed Rs 6 crore, to bring the 4 day total to Rs 26.35 crore approximately. These are career best opening weekend numbers for Amal Neerad. The hold over the weekdays will determine how far it goes from here. A Rs 50 crore plus lifetime is definitely in contention if the movie holds well over the weekdays.
2024 Is Hands Down Mollywood's Best Year At The Box Office
The Mollywood industry is having a blast at the box office this year. Premalu, Manjummel Boys, Aadujeevitham, Aavesham, ARM, Kishkindha Kaandam and a few other movies have managed to do super-hit business and Bougainvillea can join this elite list too, if it sustains for the next couple of weeks.
The Day Wise Gross Worldwide Collections Of Bougainvillea Are As Under
|Day
|Worldwide Gross Collections
|1
|Rs 6.90 crore
|2
|Rs 6.35 crore
|3
|Rs 7.10 crore
|4
|Rs 6 crore*
|Total
|Rs 26.35 crore gross worldwide in 4 days
About Bougainvillea
Bougainvillea is a psychological crime thriller film directed by Amal Neerad, who co-wrote the script with Lajo Jose. The film stars Jyothirmayi, Kunchacko Boban, and Fahadh Faasil. It is inspired by Jose's 2019 novel Ruthinte Lokam. The story revolves around a family that gets entangled in a police investigation surrounding the mysterious disappearance of tourists in Kerala. (Credit: Generative AI, IMDb)
