Bougainvillea Twitter review: 11 tweets to read before watching Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, and Jyothirmayi's psychological thriller

The Malayalam psychological thriller Bougainvillea, starring Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Jyothirmayi in the lead roles, finally hit theaters on October 17. Since its announcement, moviegoers have been waiting to watch Amal Neerad’s directorial. The excitement around Bougainvillea grew tenfold when the makers dropped an intriguing trailer hinting at a roller coaster ride with loads of suspense and thriller.

Upon the film’s release, the netizens have been flooding the social media with reviews about Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil’s film. If you are planning to watch Bougainvillea, then do not skip reading the Twitter review of the film below!

While many netizens loved the psychological film, some of the audience left the theaters in complete disappointment. On one side, when most moviegoers called Bougainvillea a very slow-paced film, initial reviews suggest the suspense in the second half kept the audience on the edge of their seats. People loved the performances of the actors involved, especially Jyothirmayi.

It is worth mentioning that the movie marks the return of the actress after 11 years following her career break post her marriage with the director.

One user of X (formerly called Twitter) wrote, “#Bougainvillea 1st half: Slow-burn thriller with Kunchacko & Jyothirmayi. Fahadh Faasil's cop brings suspense. "Maravikale.." hints at hidden secrets. Suspense builds nicely. Waiting for 2nd half." Another user wrote, “Bougainvillea - Very slow first half Mystery is there but not pace will be the main issue Needs a good second half to save the movie Kubo, Jyothirmay looks solid.” Check out Twitter reactions below!

Advertisement

In the movie, Jyothirmayi is seen as Reethu, a woman suffering from memory loss. Her character is portrayed as being obsessed with bougainvillea flowers. On the other hand, Kunchacko Boban plays her husband, who watches over her with intensity. Judging by the trailer, their relationship hints at tension and uncertainty, which leaves the audience in complete suspense. Fahadh Faasil plays a police officer investigating a series of brutal murders targeting young women in the area.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun embodies the ultimate ruler in Pushpa 2’s new poster; here’s how fans are reacting