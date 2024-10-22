Bougainvillea Worldwide Box Office Collection 1st Monday: Amal Neerad's film plummets after an impressive start; earns Rs 1.30 Crore

Bougainvillea, starring Jyothirmayi, Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil and others, dropped heavily on its first Monday after an impressive extended opening weekend. The total India cume of Bougainvillea currently stands at Rs 27.65 crore at the worldwide box office.

Bougainvillea Grosses Rs 1.30 crore On 1st Monday; Witnesses A Major Drop Of 78%

The Amal Neerad directorial movie Bougainvillea opened with a phenomenal Rs 6.90 crore at the box office, followed by an upward trend over the first weekend. The movie ended its opening weekend on an impressive note, despite receiving mixed word-of-mouth. The thriller drama collected Rs 26.35 crore worldwide in its extended opening weekend of four days.

Though, it couldn't manage to pass the crucial Monday test on the expected lines. The movie ended up grossing around Rs 1.30 crore on its first Monday by dropping around 78% over its previous day. Of which, Rs 75 lakh came from Kerala only. The final cume of Bougainvillea has now reached to Rs 27.65 crore at the global box office.

Bougainvillea Needs To Pick Up Further To Put A Healthy Total

For a better trend, the movie should have collected around Rs 3 crore on its first Monday but its heavy drop signifies how the brand value of Amal Neerad faded away after the opening weekend. Though it is too early to assume about its lifetime theatrical performance, the movie has to pick up well to put a healthy figure at the box office.

Nevertheless, it is the best performing movie for Amal Neerad till now, still the holdover in the next couple of days will tell where the movie is heading. As of now, Bougainvillea should be doing around Rs 50 crore by the end of its full run. It has potential to emerge as a success despite weak reception in terms of quality of content. Had the movie met with superlative word-of-mouth, it could have been included among the blockbusters of Malayalam cinema this year.

The Day Wise Gross Worldwide Collections Of Bougainvillea Are As Under

Day Worldwide Gross Collections 1 Rs 6.90 crore 2 Rs 6.35 crore 3 Rs 7.10 crore 4 Rs 6 crore 5 Rs 1.30 crore Total Rs 27.65 crore gross worldwide in 5 days

Watch Bougainvillea Trailer:

About Bougainvillea

Bougainvillea is a psychological crime thriller film directed by Amal Neerad, who co-wrote the script with Lajo Jose. The film stars Jyothirmayi, Kunchacko Boban, and Fahadh Faasil. It is inspired by Jose's 2019 novel Ruthinte Lokam. The story revolves around a family that gets entangled in a police investigation surrounding the mysterious disappearance of tourists in Kerala. (Credit: IMDb)

Bougainvillea In Theatres

