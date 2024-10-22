Vettaiyan India Box Office Collections Day 12: Rajinikanth's cop-drama sees expected drop on 2nd Monday; fetches Rs 1.25 crore

Vettaiyan starring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead along with an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier continues with its low trend at the box office. The cop-drama saw an expected drop on the 2nd Monday and is now running in its final legs.

Vettaiyan Mints Rs 1.25 Crore On 2nd Monday, Eyeing Rs 150 Crore Finish In India

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Vettaiyan ended its 2nd weekend by adding Rs 10.65 crore to the tally and took its total box office figure to Rs 143.55 crore in India. The movie, further, saw a drop on 2nd Monday and collected Rs 1.25 crore. The India cume of Vettaiyan after 12 days stands at Rs 144.80 crore.

The movie is running in its final legs now. It is expected to gross Rs 150 crore at the Indian box office in its full theatrical run.

Vettaiyan Targets A Rs 225-230 Crore Worldwide Finish; Underwhelming Performance

Helmed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan didn't see any major spike since its first Monday drop. The movie put its best foot in the first three days when it looked like it would end up collecting around Rs 150 crore in its home state. However, the struggle after the first weekend curtailed its business to a major extent. It is now heading to finish around Rs 95 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

Besides its underwhelming domestic performance, the movie is doing well in the international markets. The Rajinikanth starrer currently stands at Rs 218.25 crore at the worldwide box office. It is eyeing a global finish in the vicinity of Rs 225 crore to Rs 230 crore gross.

Considering the mammoth pull of Superstar Rajinikanth, Vettaiyan underperformed at the box office. But it's undoubtedly the 2nd best-performing movie at the Kollywood box office after Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT).

Take A Look At The Day Wise Gross India Box Office Collections Of Vettaiyan

Day India Gross Collections 1 Rs 35.65 crore 2 Rs 25.25 crore 3 Rs 29.50 crore 4 Rs 24.75 crore 5 Rs 5.70 crore 6 Rs 4.35 crore 7 Rs 4.35 crore 8 Rs 3.35 crore 9 Rs 2.25 crore 10 Rs 4 crore 11 Rs 4.40 crore 12 Rs 1.25 crore Total Rs 144.80 crore gross India in 12 days

Watch the Vettaiyan Trailer

About Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan starring Rajinikanth showcases the story of SP Athiyan IPS, a police officer who is stationed in Kanniyakumari living with his wife and nephew. The man is known to be an encounter specialist and feared by many criminals, earning him the nickname, Vettaiyan meaning The Hunter.

Along with his professional life, the IPS officer meets a girl called Saranya, who is a school teacher and fights for the rights of her students and education. Amitabh Bachchan takes on the role of Supreme Court Justice Sathyadev who advocates for human rights and emphasizes that not all crimes should conclude in encounters.

Advertisement

However, things take a dark turn prompting Athiyan to take matters into his own hands; even getting transferred to Chennai. This sets up the rest of the investigative drama and a conflict of ideologies between encountering criminals and human rights.

Vettaiyan In Theatres

Vettaiyan is now playing at a theatre near you. You can book tickets for the movie from online ticketing applications or from the box office. If you have watched Vettaiyan, how did you find it to be?

ALSO READ: Vettaiyan 2nd Weekend Worldwide Box Office Collections Update: Rajinikanth starrer adds paltry Rs 11.50 crore; Cume stands at Rs 217 crore