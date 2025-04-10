Box Office: 5 REASONS Alappuzha Gymkhana can lead among the 4 Malayalam films release together

In a week when the Malayalam box office looks like a traffic jam of new releases, it’s not always the loudest film that wins the race. Sometimes, the one with the most heart quietly pulls ahead and it looks like Alappuzha Gymkhana might just be that underdog.

Directed by the bankable filmmaker Khalid Rahman, Alappuzha Gymkhana arrives with an unexpected blend of warmth, humor, and punchy sports action with boxing being the main theme. With Bazooka, Marana Mass, and a couple of other Malayalam movies releasing on the same day, here’s why this quirky little film could be the one to beat.

1. Naslen’s post-Premalu glow-up:

Still fresh from the massive success of Premalu (which grossed over ₹100 crore globally), Naslen K. Gafoor returns as a relatable young lead, and his growing fan base is already showing up in theaters. That too with him portraying the role of a go-lucky teen who wants to become a Boxing champion, many youths are likely to connect to the film.

2. A successful genre combination:

Alappuzha Gymkhana creates a light yet nuanced blend of sports humor, friend drama, and small-town charms. With a sport like Boxing pitted against the backwaters of Alleppey, surely it is going to be both an emotional high and a visual treat. In the nicest sense, it feels both new and familiar.

3. A trailer that worked out:

In contrast to many that overpromise, this movie's trailer provided audiences precisely what it promised: a funny, endearing tale of an underdog with boxing gloves and jokes. Neither the hero won't grow a six-pack masculine cutout overnight, nor the narrative slips into a romantic track suddenly, but stick to realistic writing. That's what the trailer says and it worked out.

4. Gets the currency right!

Similar to how Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon's candid portrayal of camaraderie and warmth in friendships won over Tamil moviegoers, Alappuzha Gymkhana does the same for Malayalam fans. With the current currency at the Box Office being friendship, AG got all the paperwork right.

5. The Family Film Factor:

Alappuzha Gymkhana stands out as a clean, family-friendly entertainer, which is a significant plus over the holiday season, with Bazooka all mass and action and Marana Mass trying for dark chuckles. That will give a terrific advantage for the movie at the Box Office.

After all, sometimes feel-good wins the fight and going by the early reviews, it looks like Alappuzha has got it right.

