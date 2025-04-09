Box Office SURPRISE: Naslen's Alappuzha Gymkhana overtakes Bazooka by 3K tickets on BookMyShow after 24 hours

No more love-struck gazes or wedding meet-cutes as Malayalam runaway hit Premalu's breakout star, Naslen, is ditching romance for now. He's diving headfirst into the sweaty, chaotic world of sports in the film Alappuzha Gymkhana, and dropping in theaters on April 10.

This isn't your average campus flick, but it has thick laughter and laid-back madness of Kerala's coastal vibes, all strung together by director Khalid Rahman, who's known for turning everyday chaos into cinematic gold.

In Alappuzha Gymkhana, Naslen leads a pack of fresh faces in a feel-good, high-energy campus sports comedy that's already turning heads, not just for its vibe but for its numbers. In just 24 hours, the film clocked 19 thousand ticket sales on BookMyShow, edging out Mammootty's action-thriller Bazooka, which clocked around 16 thousand sales.

It looks like Alappuzha Gymkhana is slowly creeping up on the big boys like Empuraan regarding ticket sales. For a film driven by youthful charm and brilliant writing rather than star power alone, that's no small feat.

What's working in its favor? A sunny setting that feels like a character in itself, that infectious Khalid Rahman tone, and, of course, Naslen, who's quickly evolving into a Gen Z icon. Add a tightly cut promo campaign and positive early chatter, and Alappuzha Gymkhana is pacing like a film that wants more than just a weekend win.

And hey, here's the twist: while big-budget rivals are going all-in with thrill and spectacle, this one's bringing back that feel-good local flavor. If this momentum holds, don't be surprised if Alappuzha Gymkhana skips past more than just Superstar Mammotty's Bazooka but eats into other movies too. The game's just begun, and Naslen's already halfway to the goalpost.

