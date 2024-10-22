EXCLUSIVE: Will Suriya be a part of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe? Actor clarifies why he has not started work on Singam 4

Suriya and Siruthai Siva gear up for the release of their ambitious mythical film Kanguva on 14th November, 2024. The film co-stars Disha Patani and Bobby Deol. The actor-director combo of Suriya and Siva graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive interview of theirs, where they passionately spoke about their upcoming film, that has already generated a lot of buzz, ahead of its release. Suriya also gave his clarification on Singam 4 and being part of the Cop Universe, apart from congratulating Rohit Shetty and team for the success of the Cop Universe.

Suriya Clarifies About Why He Hasn't Begun Work On Singam 4

In the exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass hosted by Himesh Mankad, Suriya was asked about whether there is a possibility that both Singam and Singham can be seen on the big screen together and whether there have been discussions regarding the same. For the unversed, Suriya is the OG 'Singham' and his trilogy of Singam has found ample love, particularly from the Tamil-speaking audiences. While the actor didn't directly answer about being a part of the Cop Universe, he shared that Tamil movie-star Ajith Kumar has been asking him about the sequel to Singam 3 for the longest time. He said, "Ajith sir has been asking, 'Why are you not doing the next sequel? Why are you not going ahead?'. But it has to come from Hari sir (Harikrishnan, the director of Singam 1, 2 and 3). I would love to do. But just because people have loved Singam, we don't want to put another one just because of the title". "We don't want to just go ahead with the numbers - 3,4..and so on", he said.

Suriya Expresses His Excitement For Singham Again; Finds The Ramayana Turn Of The Movie To Be Interesting

Talking about the Cop Universe, Suriya said, "Very happy for the franchise which is happening here (in Bollywood). Loved Simmba also and looking forward to the new one which is going to come (Singham Again). I think for Diwali, it is going to release. Looking forward. Interesting to see Ramayana and Singham, and what if this happens. All the best to them. Very happy for them, for the way that they have taken it forward.

Kanguva In Theatres On 14th November, 2024

Kanguva releases in theatres on 14th November, 2024. The movie's second trailer will be out very soon. Singham Again hits theatres this Diwali. While the Soorarai Pottru actor won't be part of Singham Again, we hope that we get to see Singam and Singham share screen space in the Cop Universe, in the neae future.

