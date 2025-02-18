Box Office: After Loveyapa's lacklustre theatrical run, Khushi Kapoor bets big on Nadaaniyan

Born to late icon Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor started her acting career with Zoya Akhtar's teen musical comedy, The Archies in 2023. Two years after its OTT release, Khushi made her theatrical debut with Loveyapa in February this year. After its lacklustre run in cinemas, the actress is now betting big on her upcoming film, Nadaaniyan.

Loveyapa To Close Its Curtains At Rs 8 Crore In India And Rs 12 Crore Globally

Loveyapa was supposed to be a launchpad for Khushi Kapoor along with her co-star Junaid Khan. However, the recent release failed to attract the audiencs to theaters due to low hype and limited word of mouth. The romantic comedy, which hit the screens on February 7, will soon end its theatrical run with an underwhelming fate.

It is expected to finish at Rs 8 crore net in India in the full run. As far as worldwide box office is concerned, Advait Chandan's helmer would gross Rs 12 crore in global markets. While these aren't good numbers for a newcomer, Loveyapa is a profitable venture for producers due to non-theatrical rights.

After Loveyapa, Khushi Kapoor Eyes Nadaaniyan

Post Loveyapa's theatrical run, Khushi Kapoor has high expectations from OTT release, Nadaaniyan. Also starring debutante Ibrahim Ali Khan, the rom-com would be premiered on Netflix in February this year. Backed under the banner of Dharma Productions, it features Khushi as Ibrahim's on-screen love interest.

For the uninitiated, Khushi Kapoor is the younger sister of Janhvi Kapoor. Ibrahim is Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son. Khushi, who has had only one theatrical release as of now, has a long way to go in Bollywood.

Loveyapa In Cinemas

