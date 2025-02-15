Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s rom-com to premiere on Netflix in THIS month? Here's what we know

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the movie Nadaaniyan. He is paired opposite Khushi Kapoor in the romantic comedy. Earlier, the film was officially announced to premiere on Netflix, but a release date wasn’t revealed. Now, it looks like the movie is slated to arrive in February 2025 itself.

Today, February 15, 2025, the official Instagram handle of Netflix India shared their release schedule for this month. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer Nadaaniyan was listed under the films that are ‘Next on Netflix in February 2025.’ It was called the ‘next nadaan love.’ However, an exact date wasn’t specified, and it was still said to be coming soon.

The caption of the post read, “Get your dabbas (boxes) - this month is leaving no crumbs.” Have a look!

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor have already kickstarted the promotions of their upcoming movie. On the special occasion of Valentine’s Day yesterday, Khushi took to Instagram and shared some stunning pictures with her co-star.

They posed in front of an autorickshaw that was decorated with heart envelopes and Cupid posters. It also featured the film’s name, Nadaaniyan, and the text “Aap Ishq Mein hain (You are in love),” referring to the first song. Check it out!

Nadaaniyan is a Dharmatic Entertainment Production. Directed by Shauna Gautam, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. The official synopsis of the movie states, “When a misunderstanding turns her friends against her, lovable rich girl Pia hires Arjun, a career-focused new student, to pretend to be her boyfriend.”

The first poster of Nadaaniyan showed Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor holding each other in an embrace. The caption read, “Every love story has thodi si nadaani (a little bit of foolishness).”

The song Ishq Mein is a romantic number that showcases the magical chemistry between Khushi and Ibrahim. The track has been composed by Sachin-Jigar and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It is sung by Sachet Tandon, Asees Kaur, and Sachin-Jigar.