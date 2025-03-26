Thudarum: Mohanlal, Shobana rekindle nostalgia in upcoming crime drama that centers around the love for a car
Mohanlal’s Thudarum trailer is out, promising top-tier entertainment in a gripping Malayalam tale centered on a man and his car.
Mohanlal has been making headlines lately, primarily for his upcoming film L2: Empuraan. However, that’s not all—he also has another Malayalam movie, Thudarum, in the pipeline. While the makers have yet to announce its release date, the film is set to hit theaters soon.
Now, in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Mohanlal unveiled the much-awaited trailer of Thudarum, where he reunites with his former co-star Shobana after years. The 1-minute 57-second clip showcases a man’s unwavering love for his car, which goes beyond the ordinary.
Watch the trailer here:
What stands out as completely unmissable is the on-screen presence of Mohanlal and Shobana, one of Mollywood’s most iconic pairs from back in the day. As the two celebrated stars reunite after decades, their chemistry remains untouched and effortlessly beautiful.
Coming back to the trailer, the first half offers a perfect blend of humor, comic timing, and earthy romance. However, the second half takes a dramatic turn, showcasing the lengths a man can go to for something he truly loves.
For the unversed, Thudarum was initially scheduled for a theatrical release in January 2025 but was delayed due to unforeseen reasons. Now, all eyes are on the makers to finally announce the release date of the upcoming crime drama.
Meanwhile, Mohanlal is also gearing up for Empuraan, the much-anticipated sequel to his 2019 film Lucifer. He will reprise his role as Stephen Nedumpully in the action-packed film, sharing screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, and more.
L2: Empuraan hits the theaters on March 27, 2025.
