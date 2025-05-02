Box Office: Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly surpasses Vettaiyan to become 15th highest worldwide Kollywood grosser

Superstar Ajith's Good Bad Ugly, aka GBU, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, has become the 15th highest-grossing Kollywood film globally, surpassing Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan. The movie surpassed Vettaiyan's 240 crore gross, as it reached a lifetime gross of 242 crore, which was a tremendous accomplishment for the star. Ajith's triumph with Good Bad Ugly demonstrates his enormous star power and what he could achieve even without promotions.

Advertisement

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly is an action-packed film bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. It showcases Ajith in a stylish narrative, surrounded by a talented ensemble cast that includes Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, and a Simran cameo. GBU's success is not just about box office numbers but proof of Ajith's stardom that works wonders even with routine action films. Despite initial reviews that are mixed, the film's mass charm and powerful performances have turned the tide in its favor. Otherwise, collecting Rs 242 crore gross from the box office is not an easy task.

However, the comparison between Vettaiyan and Good Bad Ugly is unavoidable. Both films belong to the action-drama genre, with the lead actor carrying the narrative on their shoulders. But then, surpassing a superstar like Rajinikanth, who has a massive fan base, is a monumental achievement. Ajith’s loyal fanbase continues to show this unwavering support always, and if the content is a little good, surely the result is like GBU.

Advertisement

Looking at the future, Good Bad Ugly's success places Ajith alongside the titans of Kollywood. It strengthens his position as one of the most influential stars in Tamil cinema. If the momentum continues, it could even go on to challenge bigger records, but the film is nearing the end of its theatrical run.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Labor Day boosts sales as Raid 2, Retro, Hit 3, and Thudarum sell over 1 million tickets on BookMyShow