Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Atlee is obsessed with Vijay's THIS song and played it repeatedly on Jawan sets?

Atlee’s debut directorial Jawan has been doing exceptionally well in the box office, grossing more than 1000 crores worldwide. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, and has known faces like Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Deepika Padukone, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Aaliyah Qureishi, and more in supporting roles.

The film has been raking in positive reviews from critics and fans alike, praising not just the direction by Atlee, but also the performances by the actors, and the music by Anirudh Ravichander. In the most recent update related to the film, actress Aaliyah Qureishi revealed that Atlee used to play the song ‘Beast Mode’, from Nelson Dilipkumar’s 2022 film Beast, which featured Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The song was also produced by Anirudh Ravichander.

The Hawaa Hawai actress revealed it while answering a question on her Instagram story, as to what her favorite Tamil song was. The actress shared the song on her story, and wrote:

“Atlee sir used to play this song over every action scene we did to see if it was cool enough with the music. We must have heard it 200 times on set. It’ll forever be my pump-up song”

Check out the story below:

What’s next for Atlee

Atlee has been soaring high from the success of his debut Hindi film. With Jawan, he also became the first Tamil director to make a film that crossed the 1000-crore mark at the worldwide box office.

In a recent interview, the Mersal director also mentioned that he received attractive offers from Hollywood after they watched Jawan. The director had also mentioned that he is planning a film that would feature both Thalapathy Vijay and SRK. Additionally, Atlee also recently met with Pushpa actor Allu Arjun in Mumbai, giving rise to chances of a possible collaboration between the two.

