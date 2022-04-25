Box Office: Vijay starrer Beast drops heavily in the Second Weekend

Vijay starrer Beast had a big dive in its second weekend, as it plummeted nearly 80 per cent from its previous weekend. The film grossed Rs. 10.50 crores approx during the weekend, taking its total to Rs. 160 crores at the Indian box office. The majority of business for the movie is coming from Tamil Nadu now, as the state made almost 85 per cent of the total box office. The Telugu version, which was doing steady business at low levels on weekdays, though with no share, lost most of the screening on Friday which led to a big drop.

The box office collections of Beast at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week 1 - Rs. 149.50 crores

2nd Friday - Rs. 2.25 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 3.50 crores

2nd Sunday - Rs. 4.75 crores

Total - Rs. 160 crores

On an expected note, the film dropped heavily on the weekdays and then the weekend saw some jump in collections as has been the case with almost all the movies in Tamil Nadu lately other than KGF 2 . The film was closely following the business of Valimai on the weekdays but fell behind on Saturday and Sunday. The jumps during the weekend could have been better if not for the competition from KGF 2. Being a better-received movie, KGF 2 was the first choice of the weekend crowd. Thanks to the big opening it had, the film has reached Rs. 110 crores plus in the state, which is a very big number and can be termed as HIT business. There was a chance of reaching Rs. 125 crores which now probably is not going to happen unless it holds steadily on weekdays as Valimai did.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Beast at the Indian box office is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 112 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 18.25 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 13.75 crores

Kerala - Rs. 11 crores

North India - Rs. 5 crores