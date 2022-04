Box Office: Vijay starrer Beast drops heavily in the Second Weekend

On an expected note, the film dropped heavily on the weekdays and then the weekend saw some jump in collections as has been the case with almost all the movies in Tamil Nadu lately other than KGF 2 . The film was closely following the business of Valimai on the weekdays but fell behind on Saturday and Sunday. The jumps during the weekend could have been better if not for the competition from KGF 2. Being a better-received movie, KGF 2 was the first choice of the weekend crowd. Thanks to the big opening it had, the film has reached Rs. 110 crores plus in the state, which is a very big number and can be termed as HIT business. There was a chance of reaching Rs. 125 crores which now probably is not going to happen unless it holds steadily on weekdays as Valimai did.