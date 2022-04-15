KGF 2 All India Opening Day Box Office: Yash starrer creates history on Thursday; Flirts with all time record

The box office numbers for KGF: Chapter 2 are pouring in and it's a box office smash. The estimates on Friday noon are putting the opening day of the film in India at Rs. 132-135 crores, which will make it the biggest opener ever in India if it ends up near the higher side of estimates, while the third biggest opener if they are on the lower side of things.

This is as close as it can get and too close to call anything at the moment. Baahubali 2 and RRR are the current top openers with less than a crore separating the two and now we have a third in a similar range. We wouldn’t be having these mental gymnastics, if the film was a solo release, as the competition from Beast meant the film missed at least Rs. 10 crores in Tamil Nadu & Kerala, with the movie playing at the capacity in these two states. The film left exhibitors scrambling to add more shows post-midnight, with these extra shows grossing nearly Rs. 50 lakhs in Tamil Nadu last night.

Diving in the film’s performance, KGF 2 took the record for the biggest opening day in Karnataka, with early estimates putting the film at Rs. 28-30 crores. The first day numbers are almost double the previous best openers for Baahubali 2, RRR and James. In fact, the film breached Rs. 15 crores mark in Bengaluru city and the first day collections in the city were similar to full state collections of those films.

The film is also flirting with a new record for opening day in Kerala with numbers around Rs. 7 crores at the moment, just shy of Rs. 7.10 crores of Odiyan. When the actuals come it could top that film. In AP/TS it was the biggest day one ever for a non-Tollywood movie, beating Rs. 18.30 crores of 2.0, with Rs. 25 crores plus on Thursday earning Rs. 17.30 crores share.

The territorial breakdown for the first day collections of KGF: Chapter 2 in India are as follows:

Karnataka - Rs. 29 crores approx

AP/TS - Rs. 25.50 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 7.50 crores

Kerala - Rs. 7 crores

North India - Rs. 64.50 crores

Total - Rs. 133.50 crores