Vijay starrer Beast Saturday Box Office; Biz stabilises in Tamil Nadu

Vijay starrer Beast grossed Rs. 16.50 crores on its day four at the Indian box office, which put its total at Rs. 118.25 crores. The five-day extended weekend for the film will be Rs. 133 crores approx. The business of the movie stabilised a bit on Saturday in Tamil Nadu, as it eased off just 5 per cent from the holiday Friday. Considering the trend it had so far, there was always a chance of a 10-15 per cent drop but that didn’t happen. Though this may not mean much in sense of legs because as seen recently, movies have done better during weekends in the state. The collections elsewhere continued to slip and are now operating at low levels.

The box office collections of Beast at the Indian box office are as follows:

Wednesday - Rs. 59.50 crores Thursday - Rs. 24.25 crores Friday - Rs. 18.50 crores Saturday - Rs. 16.75 crores Total - Rs. 119 crores

The movie was able to with-hold the storm of KGF 2 in the state till the weekend, but as we go forward KGF 2 will start beating the movie in daily numbers. That can very well happen on Monday or at the very latest on Thursday. Beast, however, has mostly done the job with a big opening weekend business of nearly Rs. 95 crores in Tamil Nadu and will cross Rs. 100 crores on either Wednesday or at the earliest on Tuesday. Since the word of mouth is not on its side, it's going to drop on Monday and that drop will mostly decide if it is going to reach around Rs. 125 crores or wrap under something like Rs. 110 crores.

The territorial breakdown for two days box office collections of Beast at the Indian box office is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 82 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 13.50 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 10.50 crores

Kerala - Rs. 9.25 crores

North India - Rs. 3.75 crores

Total - Rs. 119 crores