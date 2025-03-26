Will Allu Arjun and Atlee’s film set the Box Office ablaze? An update being speculated in next two weeks

The air is thick with anticipation. With Pushpa 2 expected to cross a staggering ₹1642 crore worldwide, the question on every fan’s mind is, what’s next for Allu Arjun? And more importantly, who will be directing his next big-ticket entertainer?

Rumors have been swirling about two massive collaborations in the works. One is with Trivikram Srinivas, the mastermind behind Julayi and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. These films have aged like fine wine, continuing to enjoy massive rewatch value on TV and OTT. However, despite Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo collecting over ₹200 crore at the box office, fans are skeptical about whether Trivikram’s storytelling can match the sheer intensity and action-packed spectacle they crave after Pushpa 2.

That’s where Atlee enters the conversation. Known for his larger-than-life action entertainers, Atlee has delivered blockbuster after blockbuster, with his latest, Jawan, featuring Bollywood King Khan Shah Rukh Khan crossing a jaw-dropping ₹1150 crore worldwide. His ability to blend mass appeal with high-energy storytelling makes him a dream director for Allu Arjun’s next film. If this project materializes, it will be their first-ever collaboration, and the expectations are already soaring.

Adding to the excitement, reports suggest that this film will be a grand period-action venture mounted on an unprecedented scale. It is rumored to feature heavy VFX sequences and a storyline that showcases Allu Arjun like never before. With a massive budget and the prospect of high-energy action sequences, fans believe this could be the film to shatter or at least live up to Pushpa 2’s records.

Now, all eyes are eagerly waiting for April 8th, which happens to be Allu Arjun’s birthday. Speculation is at an all-time high that a major announcement is set to drop on that day. Will it be a pooja ceremony? A title reveal? A first-look teaser? The suspense is killing fans, who are eagerly waiting for confirmation. With Pushpa 2 poised to redefine box office standards, can Allu Arjun’s next project elevate him even further?

Advertisement

If the Atlee film gets a green light, it won’t just set the box office on fire, it might rewrite the rules entirely. Watch this space for all those interesting updates.

