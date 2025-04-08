Box Office: On Allu Arjun’s 43rd birthday, revisiting the top 5 highest grossers of his career

In an era where superstars from both North and South India dominate the film industry, Allu Arjun has firmly secured his place among the most prominent names. His nationwide fame grew through satellite audiences, quickly making him a sensation. Recently, he starred in Pushpa 2: The Rule, which became one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema history.

As Allu Arjun celebrates his 43rd birthday today, let’s revisit the top 5 highest-grossing films of his career.

1. Pushpa 2: The Rule

The biggest hit of Allu Arjun’s career, Pushpa 2: The Rule, was released in December 2024. The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise officially secured its place as one of the highest-grossing Indian movies globally. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sukumar and starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, the film grossed Rs 1642 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024.

2. Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa: The Rise was the highest-grossing Allu Arjun film in 2021 before being overtaken by its sequel, Pushpa 2. It marked the start of the much-loved Pushpa franchise, directed by Sukumar. The film grossed Rs 350 crore during its lifetime run.

3. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was released in 2020 and became a mega Telugu hit, breaking all non-Baahubali 2 records in Telugu states. Directed by Trivikram, it starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The film grossed Rs 264 crore globally, becoming the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2020 and the second-highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

4. Sarrainodu

The 2016 mass-action drama, directed by Boyapati Srinu, starred Allu Arjun and Rakul Preet Singh. The movie grossed Rs 216 crore worldwide at the box office, becoming the second-highest-grossing Telugu release of the year. It is currently the fourth-highest-grossing film of Allu Arjun's career.

5. DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham

The much-loved action entertainer DJ, directed by Harish Shankar, starred Allu Arjun alongside Pooja Hegde. Over time, its popularity grew across India, becoming one of the most beloved Allu Arjun films. The movie was a massive box office success, grossing Rs 115 crore worldwide.

