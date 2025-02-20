Box Office: Are Indian Audiences ready for a wide Tere Naam Re-release after Sanam Teri Kasam’s success?

Tere Naam is considered one of the best films of Salman Khan and an iconic film in its truest sense whether you talk about its story, its music, the performances and most importantly Salman Khan’s hairstyle. The film was released 22 years ago in 2003 during a poor phase of Salman Khan's career. It is one of those films which failed to do much at the box office during its initial theatrical run but garnered a lot of love over the years.

The Trend of Re-Releasing Films

According to the trend of re-releasing cult classic films that we are witnessing today, there have been several films which failed to find their audience during their initial release but benefitted during their re-release due to the huge demand created for those films over the years. One such film is Sanam Teri Kasam starring Harshavardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane. The film, released in 2016, was a huge flop, collecting just Rs 8 crore nett in its lifetime run. The film later proved to be an unexpectedly huge blockbuster with its re-run collecting over Rs 35 crores nett in 2025, nearly 4 times higher than its initial box office collection.

Looking at this trend of re-releases that is being loved by the filmmakers and the audiences alike, this could prove to be a great time for the iconic romantic drama Tere Naam to re-release in theatres keeping in mind Salman Khan’s fan following which is obviously much bigger today than what it was 2 decades ago along with his memorable performance, considered as one of the best of his career. Another factor helping it could be its soundtrack consisting of chartbuster tracks like the title track, Lagan Lagi and Oodhni.

Expected Box Office Performance

Tere Naam could prove to be a huge blockbuster if re-released, coming back in trend for the young generation to be introduced to it. Another one of Salman Khan’s cult films, Andaz Apna Apna, is also re-releasing in theatres soon on April 31, 2025. Initially a flop, this time the film is expected to do well based on the early trends. Nothing can be guaranteed as the re-release culture is full of unpredictability. Salman Khan’s another blockbuster Karan Arjun was also re-released recently which failed to attract the audience to the theatres.

