Box Office: As Nazriya Nazim Fahadh wins Kerala Film Critics Award, re-visiting theatrical performance of super-hit Sookshmadarshini

Malayali actress Nazriya Nazim has cemented her place as one of the finest actresses of her generation, as she has featured in films across many languages. The actress recently bagged the prestigious Best Actress award at the 48th Kerala Film Critics Awards for her portrayal of Priya, a single woman who unwittingly becomes entangled in a dark and dangerous mystery in the film Sookshmadarshini. Nazriya shared the honor with Rima Kallingal, who was lauded for her role in Theatre- The Myth of Reality.

Advertisement

A well-crafted and narrated gripping mystery thriller, Sookshmadarshini, revolves around Priya, who becomes suspicious of her new neighbor, a baker, played by Basil Joseph. What starts as casual curiosity soon spirals into a shocking revelation, as Priya uncovers by the end that her neighbor is not just a killer of animals but a cold-blooded murderer of his own family member, in the name of honor killing.

The film's further proceedings keep the audience on the edge of their seats. With its sharp script, clever humor, and strong performances, Sookshmadarshini impressed both critics and audiences.

Directed by M C Jithin, the film had a solid theatrical release on November 22, 2024, and was met with widespread acclaim. As per trade reports, Sookshmadarshini earned an impressive Rs 32 crore domestically by the end of its run in the Indian markets. The film also performed exceptionally well overseas, where it grossed Rs 23 crore (USD 2.7 million). With these figures, the total global gross for Sookshmadarshini stands at nearly Rs 55 crore, a phenomenal achievement for a mystery thriller, and now an award to Nazriya Nazim adds more to the spice.

Advertisement

The other day through a personal note shared on her Instagram, Nazriya thanked fans, family, and audience for this amazing win and the grand success of Sookshmadarshini. Also, the actress stated that she's been on a social media break for the last 3 months as she's down emotionally, and promised that she will recover soon. The success of Sookshmadarshini marks a significant milestone in Nazriya Nazim’s career alongside films like Raja Rani, Ante Sundaraniki, Trance, and Bangalore Days, proving once again her exceptional range as an actress.

ALSO READ: Hit 3 North America Premiere Advance Bookings Update: Nani's movie rakes in a strong USD 25,000 with 15 days to go