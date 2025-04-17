‘Healing and getting better’: Nazriya Nazim Fahadh apologizes and drops emotional statement on being away from limelight

Nazriya Nazim Fahadh is a popular face of the Malayalam film industry, who was last seen in the movie, Sookshmadarshini. However, the actress suddenly went missing from social media, making her fans and admirers worry about her well-being. Finally, she broke her silence and penned a lengthy note explaining why she was away from the limelight. Read on!

On April 16, 2025, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh took to her Instagram handle and dropped a lengthy note explaining why she has been missing in action. The actress started her note by acknowledging the fact that she has been absent for a while. Sharing the reason behind it, the Ante Sundaraniki actress penned, "However, over the past few months, I've been struggling with my emotional well-being and personal challenges that have made it difficult for me to be present."

In the past months, she missed celebrating her 30th birthday and New Year's. The actress also didn't rejoice and celebrate the success of her film, Sookshmadarshini, among other important moments. Further on in her note, she apologized to her friends for not explaining why she went missing and not picking up calls or responding to messages.

Nazriya expressed, "I'm truly sorry for any worry or inconvenience I may have caused. I did shut down completely. I also want to extend my apologies to all my colleagues who have been trying to reach me for work. I've been absent, and I'm sorry for any disruptions this may have caused."

Nazriya Nazim Fahadh reveals reason for being away:

Having said that, she also shared some delightful news with her followers and admitted that it's been a tough journey. "But I want you to know that I'm working on healing and getting better every day. I appreciate your understanding and support during this time. I may need a bit more time to fully return, but I promise I'm on the path to recovery," Nazriya Nazim wrote in her post.

She concluded her heartfelt post by stating that he expressed her emotions now because she felt she owed an explanation to her family, friends, and fans for disappearing like this. "Love u all...and reconnect soon. Thank you all for being here and for your endless support," the ace actress signed off.

