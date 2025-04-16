Maranamass Kerala Box Office Day 7: Basil Joseph’s dark comedy performs very well; adds Rs 75 lakh to tally on Wednesday

Maranamass, starring Basil Joseph in the lead, is doing very well at the box office. The Malayalam dark comedy has impressed the audience with its content, which is driving its business. Directed by debutant Sivaprasad, the movie is showing better trends than the relatively bigger movie Bazooka starring Mammootty in the lead.

Maranamass continues good hold; collects Rs 75 lakh on Day 7

Produced by actor Tovino Thomas, the dark comedy opened with Rs 1.05 crore on its release day. The movie further witnessed a superb hold, despite facing tough competition from the rival releases- Bazooka and Alapuzzha Gymkhana. The movie grossed over Rs 6.90 crore in just 6 days of its theatrical run.

As per estimates, the movie collected another Rs 75 lakh on Day 7, taking its total collection to Rs 7.65 crore gross at the Kerala box office. The way Maranamass is performing, it is set to witness a good spike in collections in its 2nd weekend. The movie has all the chances to emerge as a clean HIT for Basil Joseph.

Day-wise box office collections of Maranamass in Kerala are as follows:

Day-Wise Box Office Collections Day 1 Rs 1.05 crore Day 2 Rs 1 crore Day 3 Rs 1.20 crore Day 4 Rs 1.35 crore Day 5 Rs 1.30 crore Day 6 Rs 1.00 crore Day 7 Rs 0.75 crore (est.) Total Rs 7.65 crore

Maranamass in cinemas now

Maranamass is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

