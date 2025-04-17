Tovino Thomas, Soubin Shahir, Vijay Varma and more REACT after Nazriya Nazim opens up about her mental health journey

Malayalam star Nazriya Nazim Fahadh had been missing from social media for some time, which left her fans concerned about her well-being. After months of speculation, she finally decided to come forward and share what had been happening in her personal life. The actress opened up about her absence from both social media and public appearances.

Nazriya revealed that she had been facing personal and emotional challenges in recent months, making it difficult for her to stay active. She missed celebrating her 30th birthday, New Year’s, and the success of her film Sookshmadarshini.

Nazriya apologized to her friends for not explaining her disappearance and for not responding to calls or messages, acknowledging the worry she might have caused. She also apologized to her colleagues for her absence and the potential disruptions in her work.

On a brighter note, Nazriya shared that she had received the Kerala Film Critics Award for Best Actor. She thanked everyone for the recognition and expressed that, despite the tough journey, she was focusing on healing and recovery.

"I wrote this down today because I felt like I owe an explanation to all my family, friends and fans for disappearing like this. Love u all and reconnect soon. Thank you all for being here and for your endless support," she concluded.

Take a look at her post below:

Soon after she made the post, several celebrities, including Tovino Thomas, Parvathy, Meghana Raj Sarja, Soubin Shahir, and others, took to the comments to share their reactions.

Tovino Thomas and Parvathy dropped red heart emojis, while Meghana wrote, “We love you, baby girl! Always there for you! You know that!”

Soubin Shahir and Keerthi Pandiyan also showered Nazriya with love, while Bollywood actor Vijay Varma commented, “Wishing you all the love and healing.” Priya Atlee shared her reaction, writing, “Big big hug, luv.”

Take a look at the comments below:

Nazriya Nazim was last seen alongside Basil Joseph in Sookshmadarshini. For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

