Box Office: Badhaai Do records the lowest second weekend drop since first pandemic

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s social dramedy, based on the sufferings of the LGBTQIA+ community, Badhaai Do, had a good second weekend at the box office with the second Sunday box office numbers bettering the first day numbers. The trend assures that the film will have a lifetime total in excess of Rs. 20 cr nett, which is not a bad result given the fact how Bollywood films have performed post the Covid-19 pandemic.

Badhaai Do had a low first week but the trend was strong, indicating that the audience is more than willing to spend money on a film that is worth their time and money. The strong trend was also witnessed over the second weekend as it grew by more than 100 percent on its second Saturday vis-à-vis its second Friday and then grew by another 30 percent on its second Sunday vis-à-vis its second Saturday. With a 10 day collection of approximately Rs. 16.5 cr nett, the numbers of Badhaai Do may not look very fancy but the trend that the film has seen is worth appreciating. Badhaai Do would be targeting to match Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui numbers, another taboo film that released post the pandemic. Matching Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui numbers is no indication of the success of the film, but, if a film like Badhaai Do with lower face value and scale performs as well as the former, it is a result makers would happily take.

Badhaai Do has 3 days to score before big films like Valimai, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bheemla Naayak take away the majority of its screens.

The day-wise nett box office numbers of Badhaai Do are as follows:-

1st Week – Rs. 12.25 cr

2nd Friday – Rs. 75 lakh

2nd Saturday – Rs. 1.5 cr

2nd Sunday – Rs. 2 cr

Total 10 day nett box office: Rs. 16.5 cr

What are your thoughts on the numbers put up by Badhaai Do?

Written by Rishil Jogani

