Box Office: Bangarraju drops on Tuesday; Still going well in Andhra Pradesh

Bangarraju faced a drop at the box office on Tuesday, as the collections plummeted 40 per cent from Monday. The film grossed Rs. 3.75 crores Approx on day five, taking its total to Rs. 41.25 crores Approx. CoVID restrictions of 50 per cent capacity and night curfew came into play yesterday in the state of Andhra Pradesh which added to the drop. There may be another drop in collections today as there is still holiday leftover demand in play in the Northern Andhra. The film looks like it will close its first week around Rs. 46 crores now.

The box office collections of Bangarraju at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 11.25 crores (Rs. 9.40 crores share)

Saturday - Rs. 10.50 crores (Rs. 6.20 crores share)

Sunday - Rs. 9.50 crores (Rs. 5.50 crores share)

Monday - Rs. 6.25 crores (Rs. 3.15 crores share)

Tuesday - Rs. 3.75 crores (Rs. 1.75 crores share)

Total - Rs. 41.25 crores (Rs. 26 crores share)

Coastal Andhra continues to be the best performing region for the film, while the collections in Nizam and Ceeded were poor on Tuesday. More than 70 per cent of collections in Telugu states yesterday came from Coastal Andhra, the ratio which recently has been around 40 per cent for most films. The collections on Tuesday in Andhra (Rs. 2.60 crores) weren’t too far off from what Pushpa (Rs. 2.87 crores) did last month, while comfortably ahead of Akhanda (Rs. 1.79 crores).

The film’s distributors in Vizag, Godavari districts and Nellore will be in green in a day or two while Guntur and Krishna will take some more days. Ceeded looked safe after the weekend but now collections have dropped to very low levels on day five and will need strong bumps next weekend. Nizam is a gone case but fortunately, producers carried the risk and they are safe with recoveries from elsewhere.

