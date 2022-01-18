Release date conversations are back; When will RRR, Radhe Shyam, Jersey, LSC & Prithviraj release?

After opening the shutters of cinema halls with Bell Bottom in August, and Sooryavanshi in November, Akshay Kumar seems to be gearing up to repeat the feat again with the Sajid Nadiadwala production, Bachchan Pandey in March. The duo announced that their collaboration will be released on the occasion of Holi on March 18. And with this, the release date conversations are back in the industry.

In-fact, they have been on over the last couple of days. There are strong mummers in the trade circuit that Radhe Shyam will see a Valentines Day 2022 release in cinema halls across the globe. The makers are closely observing the Covid-19 scenario and if the makers stay as they are at present (even with a major market Delhi being shut), the team is more than willing to take the risk and arrive on February 11. Being a Pan India project, the talks are also on with government and exhibitors of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu around the COVID-19 scenario and the probable restrictions in the pipeline. If not for Valentine’s Day, a release in the month of March is assured for Radhe Shyam.

The Pan India monster, RRR, is contemplating on two release dates – one being in the second half of March, and other being on Eid. A final call is expected to be taken in the next 15 days, with more possibility of it arriving in the month March. Himesh Mankad

While Bachchan Pandey has taken over the Holi weekend, multiple mid-sized films (Badhaai Do, Attack, Jhund, Anek) from the Hindi film industry can be expected to release on February 25, to reap benefit of the Mahashivratri holiday on March 1. The much-awaited Ajith starrer, Valimai, is also expected to release in the month of February, however, the exact date is yet undecided. Talking of March, the Pan India monster, RRR, is contemplating on two release dates – one being in the second half of March, and other being on Eid. A final call is expected to be taken in the next 15 days, with more possibility of it arriving in the month March - provided COVID doesn't spoil February for the country.

The Yash starrer, KGF 2 is sticking to its’ release on April 14, whereas Laal Singh Chaddha might just be pushed ahead by 2 weeks on Eid, in case RRR doesn’t take that slot. Ajay Devgn’s directorial, Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 are already announced for the festive weekend. The element of uncertainty continues around Prithviraj, as it’s unlikely for 2 Akshay Kumar films to release in a span of 30 days (be it before March 18 or after March 18). Prithviraj can target the Eid release, but that would happen if his industry friends, Ajay Devgn and Sajid Nadiadwala clear the path. There is also a lack of clarity around the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Shamshera, but one can easily anticipate a summer 2022 opening for both the films produced by YRF.

Jersey on the other hand too will be waiting for some restrictions to ease out before deciding on a release date, as all that it needs is a 7-day window from announcement to release date. While the talks of tentatively deciding on a release date have begun, the same depends on the state government of major markets like Mumbai and Delhi easing out some restrictions. The industry is hopeful that the night curfew in the maximum city will be lifted by the end of January, whereas the cinema halls are permitted to operate at 50 percent occupancy in the National Capital. Smooth operation of cinema halls in these two markets will open the path for a plethora of releases in the coming few weeks, but until then, it’s all discussion and just plans, which may or may not materialize. Close to normal scenario with cases under control would mean a constant flow of release from February 11. And if not, well, the wait shall continue for another month until March.

