Box Office: Black Adam takes a good start in advance booking – Dwayne Johnson factor driving the bookings
The Rock alongside Tom Cruise is among the most popular Hollywood actors in India, who stand the potential to get the audience with a well-packaged trailer. Read detailed report
The Hollywood Superhero film, Black Adam is set to release in India on Thursday, October 20 and it’s fronted by Dwayne Johnson aka. The Rock. The advances for the film opened on Saturday in the national multiplex chains and it has fetched a good response at the ticket window. The reason for the good response, despite a not-so-impressive trailer, is the presence of Dwayne Johnson in a DC Superhero film for the first time.
As of Tuesday noon, Black Adam has sold approximately 35,000 tickets (Rs 85 Lakh Gross) in the three national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis – which is a good response to this film. The IMAX and 4D versions have clocked the best response so far, and the 2D versions are expected to gain momentum from Tuesday evening. These numbers are phenomenal for a nonholiday release on Thursday, that too in the pre-Diwali period and if advance numbers are anything to go by, Black Adam is headed for a solid start at the box office in India on Thursday. With a day and a half still to go, the national chains alone will clock a booking of approx. 70,000 to 80,000.
The mass belts too have good inquiries for the film, and due to the presence of The Rock, healthy footfalls are expected on the single screens too. The Rock alongside Tom Cruise is among the most popular Hollywood actors in India, who stand the potential to get the audience with a well-packaged trailer without depending on any of the franchises or universes.
A double-digit day one should be the target for Black Adam and this should happen if the single screens open with a fair response in spot bookings. Due to no competition, the multiplexes have gone all out with the showcasing and the restrained runtime has just helped them further to fetch shows equivalent to a blockbuster Hindi film in the multiplexes. The film will retain showcasing for the first 6 days, and the show count from October 25 will depend on how well it trends post the opening day. There will be a reduction in show count owing to the release of two big Bollywood films – Ram Setu and Thank God – on October 25.
