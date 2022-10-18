Box Office: Black Adam takes a good start in advance booking – Dwayne Johnson factor driving the bookings

The Hollywood Superhero film, Black Adam is set to release in India on Thursday, October 20 and it’s fronted by Dwayne Johnson aka. The Rock. The advances for the film opened on Saturday in the national multiplex chains and it has fetched a good response at the ticket window. The reason for the good response, despite a not-so-impressive trailer, is the presence of Dwayne Johnson in a DC Superhero film for the first time.

As of Tuesday noon, Black Adam has sold approximately 35,000 tickets (Rs 85 Lakh Gross) in the three national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis – which is a good response to this film. The IMAX and 4D versions have clocked the best response so far, and the 2D versions are expected to gain momentum from Tuesday evening. These numbers are phenomenal for a nonholiday release on Thursday, that too in the pre-Diwali period and if advance numbers are anything to go by, Black Adam is headed for a solid start at the box office in India on Thursday. With a day and a half still to go, the national chains alone will clock a booking of approx. 70,000 to 80,000.