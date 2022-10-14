Doctor G Box Office Estimates: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer surprises with Rs 3.50 crore on opening day

To note, both Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek were much better-promoted films, but Doctor G certainly had a better trailer than the two films, tick-marking all the boxes of a quintessential pre-covid Ayushmann Khurrana film. The three national chains have collected around Rs 2.10 crore as compared to Rs 1.78 crore by Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The opening day at national chains for Doctor G is also better than films like Attack (Rs 1.33 crore), Runway 34 (Rs 1.70 crore), and Jayeshbhai Jordaar (Rs 1.67 crore).

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G has taken a decent start at the box office , as according to early estimates, the movie has collected in the range of Rs 3.25 to 3.75 crore. The start has come across as a pleasant surprise as the industry expectation from the social comedy was floating in the range of Rs 2.25 to 2.75 crore. The opening of Doctor G is better than Ayushmann Khurrana’s last two releases, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek, and that’s despite the absence of hit music and minimal pre-release promotions.

The final national chain biz of Doctor G will be similar to The Kashmir Files (Rs 2.12 crore), however, it’s the non-national belt that will determine the all-India biz. Taking a ratio into account, a Rs 3.25 crore plus start is certain and it remains to be seen how much more. With better music and slightly more awareness, Doctor G well might have touched Rs 5 crore on an opening day. Better music might have automatically resulted in more awareness. In pre-pandemic times, given the momentum that Ayushmann had, a double-digit opening was well in reach for Doctor G.

The opening of Doctor G of course can’t quantify as good, but it has given some hope about the sustenance of mid-sized films if they are well packaged and presented in the right way to the audience. A combination of humour and music in a socially relevant subject with a fairly sellable name will be instrumental in the time to come for the revival of mid-sized cinema. It’s about maximizing the potential of this genre in the times to come and getting the audiences back to the halls.

With a start in this vicinity, Doctor G stands a chance to grow over the weekend as the talk also seems to be pretty decent. Showing a jump in excess of 50 percent on Saturday will put Doctor G in a good spot as all it needs post that is the consolidation of the growth on Sunday and a fair hold on Monday.

