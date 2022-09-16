Brahmastra box office collections: Surpass $10 million overseas in first week, Nears Rs. 300 crores worldwide

Brahmastra added $2.25 million to its first weekend over the weekdays, closing its first week at the overseas box office with $10.15 million (Rs. 81 crores), becoming the first Bollywood film to hit the $10 million mark Post CoVID. The last film to gross over $10 million from Bollywood was Good Newwz back in 2019. The worldwide box office collections of the film have risen to Rs. 277 crores approx, including Rs. 196 crores in India. It will be crossing the Rs. 300 crores mark on Saturday and by Sunday it will be nearing Rs. 350 crores.

The best performance for the film has come in North America, grossing $5.70 million in the first week. The final number here can reach $9 million, which will be the fourth highest ever for a Bollywood film just behind Dangal, Padmaavat and PK. Australia is the next best, collecting A$1.23 million in seven days, expected to reach the top five biggest grossers from Bollywood there.