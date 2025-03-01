Box Office: Can Baaghi 4 mark Tiger Shroff's return to theatrical dominance after back to back duds post-Covid?

Before the pandemic, Tiger Shroff seemed unstoppable at the box office, establishing himself as the next big thing in Bollywood. Baaghi 2 (2018) was a massive blockbuster, and War, where he shared the screen with Hrithik Roshan, became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2019. Even Baaghi 3 had a promising start before the COVID-19 lockdown disrupted its theatrical run. However, the post-pandemic era has been challenging for Tiger, with three back-to-back flops—Heropanti 2, Ganapath, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan—all failing to draw audiences to theaters.

Heropanti 2, the sequel to Tiger’s debut film, which was expected to continue the franchise’s legacy, struggled to find takers and ended up as a major disaster. Ganapath, an ambitious dystopian action thriller, fared even worse, registering one of the lowest openings for a film of its scale. The failure of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, despite the presence of Akshay Kumar, further exacerbated Tiger’s current box office struggles. His brand of high-octane action sequences and energetic dance numbers, which once charmed viewers into cinemas, no longer seems to have the same impact amid shifting audience preferences. Desi moviegoers now look for action films with gripping narratives rather than star-driven spectacles.

With Baaghi 4 in the pipeline, all eyes are on whether the franchise can bring Tiger back to his glory days. The Baaghi series has been one of his most talked-about ventures, and its mix of enthralling action and emotional drama has resonated well with audiences in the past. However, as mentioned earlier, audience preferences have changed, and repeating the same formula might not be enough to secure a hit. The action genre has evolved, with films like Pathaan and Jawan setting new benchmarks by combining intense action, star power, and compelling storytelling.

For Baaghi 4 to work, Tiger will have to put his all on the line. Alongside his gravity-defying stunts, he’ll also have to ensure the film offers a fresh narrative, vigorous emotional depth, and a gripping screenplay, as its success will not only define his personal standing in the industry but will also be crucial for the franchise’s fate. If it fails, it could further push him into a difficult position, making it harder for him to regain the momentum he once had. On the other hand, if Baaghi 4 strikes the right chord, it could be the comeback he desperately needs. The film carries the weight of expectations, and only time will tell if it can turn the tide for Tiger Shroff.

Baaghi 4 arrives in cinemas on September 5.