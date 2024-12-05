Box Office: Tiger Shroff Hit Flop Movie List

Born to Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff, Tiger Shroff often grabs headlines for maintaining a chiselled physique in his life and performing high octane stunts in his movies. The actor boasts of a black belt in Taekwondo. Tiger entered Bollywood with Heropanti and later got recognition with the Baaghi series. Let's take a look at his career.

Tiger Shroff's Two Blockbusters & More

Tiger Shroff's filmography is on a bumpy ride so far. The actor has had two blockbusters in his career including Baaghi 2 and War. His other successful films include Heropanti, Baaghi, and Singham Again. Tiger witnessed several downs in his Bollywood journey such as A Flying Jatt, Munna Michael, and Student of the Year 2.

HEROPANTI

Tiger Shroff's first film, Heropanti co-starred then debutante Kriti Sanon. Tiger played the lead role of Bablu and Kriti was cast as Dimpy in the romantic action film. The 2014 movie was a hit at the box office.

STUDENT OF THE YEAR 2

After giving a blockbuster, Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff starred in Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2 alongside newcomers Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. The 2019 movie emerged as a flop.

BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN

Post two disastrous movies, Heropanti 2 and Ganapath, Tiger Shroff gave another flop that miserably tanked at the ticket windows. Released in April 2024, the box office disaster also starred Akshay Kumar, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar.

SINGHAM AGAIN

Months after BMCM's debacle, Tiger Shroff worked in Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham Again. Rohit Shetty's helmer, which hit the screens on Diwali (November 1, 2024), has secured semi-hit title at the box office.

Verdicts Of Tiger Shroff's Filmography In Bollywood So Far

Movies Verdict Heropanti Hit Baaghi Hit A Flying Jatt Flop Munna Michael Flop Baaghi 2 Blockbuster Student of the Year 2 Flop War Blockbuster Baaghi 3 Average Heropanti 2 Disaster Ganapath Disaster Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Disaster Singham Again Semi-Hit

Tiger Shroff's Upcoming Projects

Tiger Shroff now has Baaghi 4, the fourth installment of the franchise in the pipeline. It is scheduled to hit the screens on September 5, 2025.

He also has a big-budget feature film with Karan Johar. A source close to the development earlier told Pinkvilla, "It’s a film produced by Karan Johar under his banner, Dharma Productions. After going through several scripts, both Tiger and Karan feel that this is the best film for Tiger to return to the big screen in 2025."

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

