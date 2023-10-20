Advertisement
Ganapath - Part 1 movie poster

Ganapath

Hindi

Action
Drama
Thriller
Sci-Fi

20 Oct 2023 | U/A | 136 Mins

Ganapath Movie Review: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s film fails in execution

Planning to watch Ganapath this weekend? Read Pinkvilla’s review of this Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer.

by Avinash Lohana

Published on Oct 20, 2023   |  03:14 PM IST  |  2K
News Comment Share
Ganapath Movie Review: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s film fails in execution (Pic Credit: Pooja Entertainment / YouTube)

Name: Ganapath Part 1

Director: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan,Tiger Shroff,Kriti Sanon,Elli AvrRam

Writer: Vikas Bahl

Rating: 2

Where to watch: Netflix

In the past, we have seen many films which have a great idea at core with all the cinematic elements in place, however, the execution doesn’t live up to the expectations thus failing the whole project. Ganapath is a victim of the same mishap. 

Plot 

In a futuristic world oppressed by the rich, Guddu aka Ganapath (Tiger Shroff) lands up in the lap of luxury only to be later punished by the privileged for a mistake he never committed. This brings him to Shiva, who introduces the protagonist to his real mission, and trains him to take on the big and the mighty. Guddu takes the good path, but he also has another plan in his mind, and you’ll have to watch the film to know more about this underdog’s rags to riches story. 

What’s Hot?

It is the second half of the film, which begins with an interesting twist, that somehow manages to save this rather poorly executed story. The latter half of Ganapath has a mixture of emotions, romance and action, which helps this Vikas Bahl written and directed futuristic father-son drama stay afloat.  

Production designers Amit Ray and Subrata Chakrobarty’s vision adds value to the narrative, while action directors Tim Man and Vikram Dahiya present some delectable action sequences, though there was some scope for newness in that aspect as well. Vijay Ganguly and Piyush-Shazia’s song choreography is good.

What’s Not?

The first half of the film is a let down, where lack of entertainment is felt the most. This combined with unnecessary songs further impacts the viewing experience. It is true that the futuristic genre isn’t much explored in our cinema yet, but doing justice to the genre, especially in execution is one of the biggest tasks which Vikas Bahal hasn’t been able to do justice to. While the story does have potential and has what it takes, the poor VFX along with an uninspiring screenplay is the biggest drawback for Ganapath. Maybe, the filmmaker could have spent a little more time on pre and post of the movie before presenting it to the audience. 

Aki Narula, Sukriti Grover and Akangshe Chopra’s costumes succumb to cliches of a futuristic world, while DOP Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti’s lens also doesn’t add any charm to the film. Vishal Mishra, Amit Trivedi, White Noise Studios and Dr.Zeus’ music is forgettable, while Salim Sulaiman’s background music too doesn’t do much for Ganapath. 

Performances

Tiger Shroff’s genuine attempt at playing a flamboyant character comes across on the big screen, but fails to leave any impact. Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon have justified their parts, while Rahman’s character needed a little more sharpening. Primarily because the way it’s introduced in Ganapath, is dichotomic to how it's finally portrayed in the film. 

Final Verdict

This futuristic drama headlined by Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon needed to do some solid work in the past before bringing it to the audience.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Avinash Lohana

Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for him. ‘Just between you & me’ is his favorite line, if you know, you know! A ...

Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

