Box Office: Can Mammootty’s Bazooka beat Turbo’s Rs 16.25 crore to become his biggest opener?

Iconic Malayalam superstar Mammootty is gearing up for the release of Bazooka, an action thriller that promises to be packed with suspense and drama. Directed by Deeno Dennis, this film brings an intense storyline where a cop and a businessman join forces to catch a serial killer through a series of mind games. With Gautham Vasudev Menon playing the role of ACP Benjamin Joshua IPS, this movie has already piqued the interest of fans. And the big question is, will it be able to beat the superstar's best Opening Day collection of ₹16.25 crores, clocked by Turbo, with his Bazooka?

Mammootty’s recent films have all seen varied success at the box office. His movie Dominic, a mystery comedy thriller directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, opened with a decent ₹4 crore worldwide. Despite having a unique premise with a disgraced cop investigating a missing purse, the film did not have the desired impact at the box office. But it still managed to maintain its ground with solid performances.

Another of Mammootty’s recent films, Bramayugam, a period folk horror thriller, performed reasonably well with an opening of ₹7.8 crore. The semi-horror film which explores Kerala’s sacred mystery, folklore, and the mythology of the 17th century, resonated with audiences, though its niche genre didn’t make it a blockbuster by mainstream standards.

However, the real attention has been on Turbo, a high-energy action comedy directed by Vysakh. Starring Mammootty as the endearing Jeep driver-turned-bodyguard, Turbo made a sensational first-day collection of ₹16.25 crore. The action-packed film about a man trying to protect his friend while uncovering a banking scam and facing various threats has been a crowd-puller, setting high expectations for Mammootty’s next big release.

With Bazooka hitting the cinemas on April 10th, fans are eagerly awaiting to see the film shatter records at the box office. Directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, the trailer has already garnered over 6 million views, thus proving that interest around the film is mushrooming big way. With Kerala bookings all set to open on April 5th, just eight days before the release, we have to see if the recent success of some Malayalam thrillers will translate to Bazooka as well. As films like Drishyam and Officer on Duty, which have similar thriller content, smashed records, Bazooka seems to be the right pick to possibly even outshine Turbo’s impressive opening.

