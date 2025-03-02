Box Office: Captain America 4 eyes a worldwide total of over USD 400M; making for a successful venture

The latest MCU film Captain America: Brave New World released recently on 14 February, 2025. Currently running in its third week, the film became a target of severe negative reviews by all the critics and the neutral audiences. With a hugely mixed to negative word of mouth, the film was expected by many to fail at the box office.

This Anthony Mackie starrer currently has hit a gross collection of over USD 152 Million at the US box office by grossing USD 3.6 Million on its 3rd Friday, facing a 50.6% drop from its last Friday. This makes it the lowest ever 3rd Friday gross compared to the rest of the Captain America Films from the past.

Despite these low figures, the film seems to be racing ahead of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at the box office, mainly due to no other big competition residing against it at the box office. The 3rd weekend of the film is expected to add USD 13 - 16 Million in its US box office collection.

In the overall run, Marvel’s Captain America 4 is expected to collect over USD 200 Million on the US box office making it end as a successful venture despite all the criticism the film has faced so far. Additionally, the worldwide gross is also expected to go over the mark of USD 400 Million, ready to run ahead of Ant Man 3 which has a worldwide gross of USD 476.1 Million.

Captain America: Brave New World in cinemas

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Harrison Ford, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson. The film is directed by Julius Onah and is currently running in theatres near you.

