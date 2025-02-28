US Box Office: Captain America Brave New World falls to USD 1.5 million on 2nd Wednesday, break-even struggles grow for Anthony Mackie’s film

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World faced a challenging second Wednesday at the US box office, grossing just USD 1.5 million—a record low for a Captain America film on this day. The figures represent a steep 56.1% drop from the previous Wednesday, placing it below its predecessors, with Captain America: The First Avenger earning USD 3 million with a 48.5% drop, Captain America: The Winter Soldier bringing in USD 3.5 million with a 26.7% drop, and Captain America: Civil War making USD 3.9 million with a 56.6% decline.

Comparing its performance to other Presidents’ Day releases, Brave New World fared similarly to Fifty Shades of Grey, which earned USD 1.8 million with a 57.6% drop, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which grossed USD 1.5 million with a 60.3% drop. However, it fell significantly behind Deadpool, which made USD 3.8 million with a 56% decline, and Black Panther, which led the pack with USD 6.9 million and a 53.2% drop. The film now stands at a domestic total of USD 147.1 million and is eyeing a final run in the range of USD 195 million to USD 215 million. Analysts suggest that the lack of direct competition over the next month could help the film maintain steadier holds.

Directed by Julius Onah, Brave New World marks Anthony Mackie’s first solo outing as Sam Wilson, who takes up the mantle of the titular superhero. The plot follows him as he navigates the complexities of his new role while dealing with global tensions and political conspiracies. Criticisms against the offering, for the record, have been that the latter elements in the film overshadow the trademark Marvel superhero action sequences.

The film stars Harrison Ford as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, replacing the late William Hurt. Liv Tyler reprises her role as Betty Ross, with Tim Blake Nelson returning as Samuel Sterns, also known as The Leader. Danny Ramirez and Shira Haas also join the cast as Joaquin Torres and Sabra, respectively.

Despite the film’s lackluster performance by MCU standards, it is eyeing a global total of USD 400 to 425 million, which, for the record, is crucial for a USD 180 million budget (excluding marketing) film to break even. Will CapAm 4 be able to achieve the feat? Only time will tell!