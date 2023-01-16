Box Office: Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya emerges Sankranthi winner; Veera Simha Reddy holds well after day 2

The Sankranthi festival has brought immense joy to the people of Andhra states and most importantly the producers and exhibitors with not one or two but three films raking in very good numbers, that is Waltair Veerayya , Veera Simha Reddy and Varasudu (Dubbed version of Thalapathy Vijay led Varisu) in order of preference. The festive season shall go on for a couple of more days and a report on the numbers will be given once the lucrative box office season ends. For now, this report will take into consideration the collections of the Sankranthi releases till Sunday, the 15th of January.

Veera Simha Reddy Opens Big And Consolidates After The Second Day



Out of this year's Sankranthi releases, Veera Simha Reddy on its first day recorded the biggest single day collections domestically, owing to the terrific hype surrounding the film and also a solo ticketing day at the box office. The collections drastically came down on the second day but the film got back its momentum on the third and fourth day, although the numbers recorded were considerably lower than its competitor Waltair Veerayya. While the film collected an all India gross of Rs. 10.75 cr on its third day, it recorded a Rs. 11.25 cr gross on its fourth day. The four day cummulative total of the film is still higher than Nandamuri Balakrishna's last film Akhanda, which eventually became the actor's highest grossing film too. The reports of Veera Simha Reddy were not as favourable as Akhanda and thus the hold has not been as strong as that film saw back in 2020. Veera Simha Reddy is gradually heading towards its breakeven number of Rs. 69 crores in India, but it needs a strong hold once the festive days end on Tuesday to achieve it.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Veera Simha Reddy in India is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 17 crores (Rs. 10.60 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 12.75 crores (Rs. 9.50 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 27.25 crores (Rs. 19.90 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 57 crores (Rs. 40 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 5 crores (Rs. 2.60 crore share)

Rest of India - Rs. 1 crore (Rs. 40 lakhs share)

India - Rs. 63 crores (Rs. 43 crores share)

The box office collections of Veera Simha Reddy at the Indian box office is as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 32.50 crores

Friday - Rs. 8.50 crores

Saturday - Rs. 10.75 crores

Sunday - Rs. 11.25 crores

Total - Rs. 63 crores

Waltair Veerayya Emerges As The Undisputed Sankranthi Winner With A Solid Hold Post The Opening Day

Chiranjeevi led Waltair Veerayya has dominated Sankranthi 2023 and has emerged victorious in three days flat. The film opened a shy less than the numbers posed by Veera Simha Reddy and that is primarily because of screen-sharing agreements and other accomodations. From its second day, it recorded numbers double of Veera Simha Reddy and by day 3, the film crossed that film in all centres across the world. With a Rs. 18.75 cr gross Saturday and a Rs. 20 cr gross Sunday, the film has shown an extraordinary hold and has emerged as Chiranjeevi's second highest weekend after Sye Raa. Waltair Veerayya is going to dominate the next couple of days as well and positively by the end of the second weekend, it will breakeven at all centres. The all India breakeven figure is pegged at Rs. 80 cr. After a couple of underperformers in the form of Acharya and Godfather, the Megastar is back into his groove. Waltair Veerayya also stars Ravi Teja and his contribution can't be under-estimated. Ravi Teja has given two very successful films to Tollywood since the pandemic, namely Krack and Dhamaka. The hearsay is that owing to the success of Waltair Veerayya, Chiranjeevi will resume shooting for Bhola Shankar, his 154th film. The film is said to be a remake of the Tamil film Vedalam, that starred Ajith Kumar.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Waltair Veeraya in India is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 20.50 crores (Rs. 14 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 11 crores (Rs. 8.50 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 29 crores (Rs. 22 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 60.50 crores (Rs. 44.50 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 5.50 crores (Rs. 2.80 crore share)

North India - Rs. 2.50 crores (Rs. 1 crore share)

Rest of India - Rs. 0.50 crore (Rs. 20 lakhs share)

India - Rs. 69 crores (Rs. 48.50 crores share)

The box office collections of Waltair Veeraya at the Indian box office is as follows:

Friday - Rs. 30.25 crores

Saturday - Rs. 18.75 crores

Sunday - Rs. 20 crores

Total - Rs. 69 crores

The numbers posed by the two senior actors are very encouraging. Pulling in crowds at an age of over 60 years, only commands the fandom that they enjoy. It is no surprise that the Andhra states constitutes of the most loyal cinegoers in the country.

Varasudu Does Well To Increase Vijay's Box Office Market

Apart from the two box office juggernauts in the form of Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy, even Varasudu is performing well in the Andhra states. It emerged as Vijay's third biggest opener and the second day hold is the best ever for a Vijay starrer. The actor's fanbase has increased by leaps and bounds in the Telugu markets and one can expect his next film, tentatively titled Thalapathy67 to go all guns blazing. On a pleasant note, the producers of Varasudu have been very accomodative of the Telugu titles and have given up screens for their Sankranthi counterparts wherever necessary. For the record, Varisu is the undisputed Pongal winner among Tamil films and is briskly moving towards a worldwide gross of over Rs. 200 cr.