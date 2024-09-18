The Greatest Of All Time Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay starrer BEATS Jailer to emerge as 3rd highest-grossing movie in Tamil Nadu

Thalapathy Vijay's latest release The Greatest of all time (GOAT) is wreaking havoc at the Tamil Nadu box office. The action thriller, directed by Venkat Prabhu has crossed the lifetime theatrical run of Rajinikanth's Jailer to emerge as the third highest-grossing Tamil movie in state. The GOAT has smashed this record in 13 days of release.

The superstardom of Thalapathy Vijay needs no proof. His latest venture is making new records with each passing day. After smashing the lifetime box office collection of Kamal Haasan's Vikram (Rs 181 crore), The GOAT has surpassed the final collection of Jailer (Rs 191 crore) on its 13th day i.e. second Tuesday at Kollywood box office.

With a jump of 20%, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer movie has collected Rs 7.75 crore on second Tuesday, taking its cume to Rs 191.75 crore in Tamil Nadu.

The GOAT Targets PS-1 next, Can It Emerge As The New Industry-Hit?

The next target for the Venkat Prabhu directorial is Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 (Rs 222 crore). The movie needs Rs 30 crore more to grab the second spot and Rs 40 crore to dethrone Leo (Rs 232 crore) from the top position.

With the phenomenal trend at which The Goat is performing at the state box office, it definitely has a shot at emerging as the new Industry-Hit by the end of its theatrical run. However, it will be interesting to see how many days it will take to attain the top spot.

Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Triumphs Journey To Clock Rs 500 Crore Worldwide

Besides its impressive performance in state, the movie is doing pretty well in the North belt where it is released in single screens only, devoid of the multiplex chains. The movie is expected to cross the lifetime Hindi collection of Thalapathy Vijay’s previous best Leo. The bad news for the movie has come from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala where it didn't show any legs to work at the box office.

The total India cume of The Goat in 13 days stands at Rs 267 crore while it collected Rs 149 crore from the overseas locations, for a worldwide total of Rs 416 crore. The movie is now on the journey to hit the big milestone of Rs 500 crore. Although, it will not be an easy task but given a record run at the box office, it can definitely enter this magical club.

Watch The GOAT Trailer

About The Greatest Of All Time

The Greatest Of All Time or The GOAT follows the story of a young field agent and spy, MS Gandhi who lives with his wife and son in Delhi. Masquerading as a normal government employee, the man inadvertently takes his family to Thailand on a vacation.

However, a treacherous plan concocted by an adversary takes his life for a spin, leading to several changes in his life. The rest of the movie focuses on how Gandhi has to face his past once again, but this time, his blood stands against him.

The GOAT In Theatres

The GOAT plays at a theatre near you, worldwide. Have you watched The GOAT yet? If yes, what do you feel about it?

