Box Office: Dhadak 2 collects Rs 4 crore on Sunday, Siddhant & Triptii starrer scores an opening weekend of Rs 11.50 crore

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 is currently running in cinemas. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri as the main leads. The romantic drama serves as the spiritual sequel to the 2018 film, Dhadak. Released on August 1, 2025, Dhadak 2 has completed the first three days of its release. Here's how it is performing at the box office.

Dhadak 2 fetches Rs 4 crore on Day 3, reaches close to Rs 11.50 crore

Backed under the banner of Dharma Productions, Dhadak 2 started its journey with an opening collection of Rs 3.50 crore net on Friday. The Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer then witnessed muted growth on Saturday as it fetched Rs 3.75 crore.

Now, on Day 3, the Dhadak sequel minted Rs 4 crore net, bringing its opening weekend collection to Rs 11.25 crore.

Days Net Collections Day 1 Rs 3.50 crore Day 2 Rs 3.75 crore Day 3 Rs 4 crore Total Rs 11.25 crore

Dhadak 2 is locking horns with Son of Sardaar 2

Dhadak 2 is a Hindi remake of Mari Selvaraj's Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, which was released in 2018. It clashed with Son of Sardaar 2 during its release at the box office. The Ajay Devgn-led action comedy is performing better than the Dhadak sequel. Speaking of which, the Son of Sardaar sequel has earned around Rs 25 crore in the opening weekend.

Co-produced by Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures, Dhadak 2 also features actors like Zakir Hussain and Saurabh Sachdeva in key roles. It has more than a week to improve its performance at the box office. The Dhadak sequel will then compete with two highly anticipated movies, War 2 and Coolie, starting from August 14, 2025.

Dhadak 2 In Theaters

Dhadak 2 plays in theaters now. Tickets for the movie can be booked from the box office or from online ticketing websites. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

