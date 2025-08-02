Son Of Sardaar 2 Day 2 India Box Office: Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's film adds JUST Rs 8 crore on 1st Saturday; Set to seal poor fate

Son of Sardaar 2, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and starring Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and others, had a dismal second day at the Indian box office, showing a minimal 5-10 percent growth from an already weak opening day of Rs 7.50 crore, aided by discount offers. Most films typically see over 50 percent growth on Saturday, and similar expectations were set for this comic caper. However, due to audience rejection of the content, the Ajay Devgn movie added only Rs 8 crore net on its second day. If Saturday’s trends are any indication, the film is unlikely to perform strongly on Sunday.

Advertisement

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Son Of Sardaar 2 In India Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 7.50 crore 2 Rs 8 crore Total Rs 15.50 crore net in 2 days

Son Of Sardaar 2 Targets A Rs 24 Crore Net Weekend After A Dismal Rs 8 Crore Net 1st Saturday

The Indian weekend collection for Son of Sardaar 2 is projected to reach Rs 24 crore net, an embarrassing figure for a hit franchise film retaining 50 percent of its original cast. Son of Sardaar, released 13 years ago and clashing with Jab Tak Hai Jaan, performed significantly better, even without accounting for inflation. While international collections are relatively stronger, they are still insufficient to offset the shortfall in India.

Mahavatar Narsimha Emerges Most Preferred Movie For Hindi Audiences In Its 2nd Weekend; Saiyaara Catches Up

Surprisingly, the animated film Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi) outperformed Son of Sardaar 2 in on its second Saturday. Even Saiyaara, in its third Saturday, nearly matched the first Saturday collections of Son of Sardaar 2. It is expected that from Monday, Saiyaara will regain significant screen allocations and may surpass Son of Sardaar 2 in dayon-day collections.

Advertisement

Release Rival Dhadak 2 Ends Up Not Being The Actual Threat For Son Of Sardaar 2

Dhadak 2, released on the same day as Son of Sardaar 2, is not the primary competitor. Both films are struggling against holdover competition, realistically making them the third and fourth choices for audiences this week; a disappointing outcome. It is unlikely that either film will capitalize on an open second week.

Son Of Sardaar 2 In Theatres

Son Of Sardaar 2 is currently playing in theaters. Tickets can be booked through online ticketing platforms or at the box office.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Son of Sardaar 2 in a fight for showcasing in India as Saiyaara & Mahavatar Narsimha strike gold; Dhadak 2 locks release plan