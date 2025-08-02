Dhadak 2 Day 2 India Box Office: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's movie shows muted growth after decent first day; Adds Rs 3.75 crore on Saturday
Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal and starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri and others, is not trending as well as it should. The India weekend shall close at Rs 11.50 crore net.
Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal and starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri and others, didn't get desired growth on its second day at the India box office. After a day 1 of Rs 3.50 crore with the aid of discount offers, the movie grew by just 5-10 percent on day 2 to add Rs 3.75 crore net on day 2. The below par growth on day 2 is obviously due to the discount offer not being continued for day 2, and strong competition from holdover releases. The Shazia Iqbal movie heads for a low-ish Rs 11.50 crore net opening weekend.
The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Dhadak 2 Are As Under
|Day
|India Net Collections
|1
|Rs 3.50 crore
|2
|Rs 3.75 crore
|Total
|Rs 7.25 crore net in 2 days
Dhadak 2 Was Helped Significantly By The Dhadak Brand
Dhadak 2, from the promos itself, never felt like a film with big screen potential. One of the very few reasons why Dhadak 2 is able to put even this much on the board is because it is a sequel to the hit film Dhadak. If not for the Dhadak brand, the collections would have been lower. The clash was with Son Of Sardaar 2 but the movie's actual threat has been holdover releases Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha. Due to strong performance of the holdover releases, Dhadak 2 was forced to have a targetted 1000 screen release where the potential to grow was always going to be limited.
Dhadak 2 Hopes For Decent Hold On Monday For A Reasonable Theatrical Trend
Dhadak 2 now aims to hold decently on Monday to have a shot at a Rs 25 crore net lifetime. If the movie doesn't hold on Monday, a Rs 20 crore lifetime may also be difficult. Like most Dharma films though, the movie has recovered its budget from non-theatrical revenue sources and won't be a loss-making proposition for the producers.
Dhadak 2 In Theatres
Dhadak 2 plays in theatres now. Tickets for the movie can be booked from the box office or from online ticketing websites. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
